Still no bail for Sinethemba Ndlovu stabbing suspect

The sole suspect in the murder of University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student Sinethemba Ndlovu is yet to apply for bail after an appearance in the Msinga Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Buhlebodwa Zakahle Mntungwa, 20, made a brief appearance, but the matter was postponed until October 9.

“This will be for a formal bail application,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

News24 previously reported that Ndlovu was stabbed below her left armpit and stomach.

It’s believed that she worked as a hostess at the Msinga Driftkhana motorsport event shortly before her death.

In a statement issued that day, organisers of the motorsport event said preliminary reports suggested that a few hostesses remained behind after the event to watch some of the musical performances after their shift ended.

“The group of ladies who had remained behind later left the project venue, walking to their accommodation. On their way, sadly, one of them was attacked by unknown men and later passed [a]way in hospital,” their statement read.

UKZN academic activities had been suspended following the incident with the university saying “the circumstances of Ndlovu’s death requires us as a community to pause and reflect on the fragility of life, and the brutality that often exists in our society”.

