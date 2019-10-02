Amy’Leigh kidnapping trio’s bail application postponed

The three accused of kidnapping Amy’Leigh de Jager will have to stay behind bars until October 11, after their bail application was postponed once again, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Tharina Human, Leatitia Nel, Pieter van Zyl and another man face charges of kidnapping and extortion.

Human, Nel, and Van Zyl were arrested shortly after the little girl was found safe in the morning on September 3.

Amy’Leigh had been snatched from her mother Angeline de Jager while she dropped off her two children at the Kollegepark Primary School the day before. Amy’Leigh was pushed into a white Toyota Fortuner which then sped off.

Not long after, Amy’Leigh’s father Wynand received a call from an unknown man demanding R2 million ransom.

The investigating officer in the case, Constable Clayton Motloung, was the first witness called to the stand in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court.

On Tuesday, Human and Van Zyl’s defence indicated their clients would plead not guilty to the charges of kidnapping and extortion.

Nel’s defence did not indicate how she would plead.

The fourth suspect, arrested on September 23, was expected to apply for bail tomorrow in the same court.

The fourth suspect was arrested “following a long search”, Brigadier Vish Naidoo said in a statement on September 23.

