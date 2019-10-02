Man accused of Burgersfort bus bombing gets 630-year jail sentence

The Limpopo High Court on Monday sentenced 30-year-old, Kgaugelo Moime to a total of 630 years imprisonment for his involvement in the Modikwa Platinum Mine bus bombing in April 2018.

Moime is one of four accused standing trial for the murder of six people who were burnt beyond recognition, reports Polokwane Review.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of murder and 48 counts of attempted murder and was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for each count of murder and 10 years imprisonment for each count of attempted murder.

His sentence emanates from an incident that took place at the Driekop village outside Burgersfort on April 2, 2018, when fifty mineworkers were travelling on a bus to the Modikwa Platinum Mine when it stopped at a bus stop to collect others.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe explained: “Unknown suspects pretending to be mineworkers then got onto the bus and set it alight, using highly flammable liquids. The perpetrators then jumped out, leaving the bus already engulfed in flames. Six workers were burnt beyond recognition and 28 people were seriously injured.”

Police opened cases of murder, attempted murder, and malicious damage to property, and a high-level provincial investigation team was established to track down the killers.

After two sleepless nights, five suspects aged between the ages of 21 and 30 years old were nabbed at different locations.

“The fifth suspect was released after he could not be positively linked to the incident,” Ngoepe said.

The case was allocated to Detective Sergeant Sydwell Mashele of the Provincial Investigation Unit. After thorough investigations by Mashele, the accused were all positively linked to the bombing which led to Moime’s sentencing.

“The remaining accused, Sipho Khumalo, 29, Philemon Makwana, 35, and Thabo Mokgala, 29, will go on trial in April 2020,” Ngoepe’s statement read.

