George Barkhuizen found guilty of murdering his wife

Businessman George Barkhuizen has been found guilty of the murder of his wife, and was sentenced to life behind bars in the Gauteng High Court on Friday, EWN reports.

He was also reportedly hit with a 15-year sentence for fraud, two years for the possession of illegal ammunition, and six years for possessing an illegal firearm.

Odette Barkhuizen was shot and killed on June 11 2015 in a mock-hijacking for insurance purposes, Comaro Chronicle reports.

Hours after what was thought to be a hijacking took place, her car was found close to her Oakdene home. George became the prime suspect in the murder, and was arrested on September 8, 2015.

His first court appearance was on September 16, 2015, where his bail application was denied. He appeared in court again on October 29 and the case was postponed to November 23, 2015.

He appeared in court again on October 10, 2017, and the case has since been postponed more than once.

Closing arguments in the trial were heard on April 9, this year, in the Gauteng High Court.

Background reporting by Comaro Chronicle’s Julie Maule

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

