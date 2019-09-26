Nurse accused of forcing woman to eat dog poo still don’t know if she can go to work

A nurse accused of making a love rival eat dog faeces will have to wait longer to find out whether she will get permission for her bail conditions to be amended to allow her to return to work.

On Thursday, magistrate Bukiwe Dambudla said she could not make a decision on Elizabeth Williams’ application on Wednesday, without hearing oral submissions.

Her lawyer, Andrew Joyce, had asked that her 24-hour house arrest bail condition be amended, along with another amendment to the order that she not go near her place of employment, Tygerberg Hospital.

Williams wants the order to be relaxed so she can earn a salary ahead of her trial in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court.

“My client cannot derive an income at this stage,” said Joyce.

When granting bail with strict conditions, Dambudla commented the charges against the theatre nurse were serious, given her profession.

Instead of saying immediately whether Williams would be granted bail, Dambudla said she needed more information in the form of oral submissions before making her decision.

“The court had a reason why this condition was given, and it was very important why the accused was ordered not to go to the hospital until this matter is finalised.”

Williams had tendered her resignation on August 5, with a 24-hour notice period, citing “personal reasons” after a video of her allegedly making Ivodene van Niekerk eat dog faeces from a packet went viral.

Her resignation was rejected but disciplinary action against her is still under way.

The court heard she could start working again as soon as Sunday.

During her bail application, the court heard she supported her son, mother and disabled brother, besides her own expenses.

Williams is accused with Porcha Jonkers, Princess Gopie, Amber Booysen and Desmond Alexander after a series of events in Eerste River on July 26.

Williams allegedly also forced Van Niekerk to take a blood test and abortion pills.

Williams had accused Van Niekerk of having an affair with her boyfriend, Franco “Jubie” Booysen.

The application was postponed to October 7.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.