Bail application of ‘hitman’ in Sam Holdings killing postponed

The bail application of Phindokuhle Eugene Nkosi, accused of killing Sam Holdings depot manager Nathi Ngcobo, was postponed to October 7 for consultation, reports the Ridge Times.
This came after Nkosi dropped his legal aid lawyer and appointed Ziphokuhle Zulu to represent him.
Ngcobo (30) was shot and killed at the Sam Holdings Truck Depot in Stasieweg in Bethal on Thursday, 12 September. He was the general manager of the company and was gunned down at about 6pm that night.
He was shot at least three times in a “hit-style attack” – twice in the chest and once in the head and the Bethal EMS declared him dead on the scene.
Nkosi (26) was arrested in the early hours of the following day, found hiding in a house in Mamelodi, Tshwane, after a tip-off.
