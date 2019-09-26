Bail application of ‘hitman’ in Sam Holdings killing postponed

The bail application of Phindokuhle Eugene Nkosi, accused of killing Sam Holdings depot manager Nathi Ngcobo, was postponed to October 7 for consultation, reports the Ridge Times.

This came after Nkosi dropped his legal aid lawyer and appointed Ziphokuhle Zulu to represent him.

Ngcobo (30) was shot and killed at the Sam Holdings Truck Depot in Stasieweg in Bethal on Thursday, 12 September. He was the general manager of the company and was gunned down at about 6pm that night.

He was shot at least three times in a “hit-style attack” – twice in the chest and once in the head and the Bethal EMS declared him dead on the scene.

Nkosi (26) was arrested in the early hours of the following day, found hiding in a house in Mamelodi, Tshwane, after a tip-off.

Capt Dineo Segothodi, spokesman for the Mpumalanga Hawks, confirmed that their elite squad had taken over the murder investigation as it might be connected to their investigation of Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala, the owner of Sam Holdings. Chabalala was arrested on 6 September and faces charges of contravention of the Immigration Act, fraud, corruption, bribery and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The Hawks arrested Chabalala at a restaurant in the Highveld Mall in eMalahleni after he allegedly paid a bribe of R40,000 to a home affairs official to shut down an investigation of his citizenship. He allegedly wanted reports of a fraudulently obtained South African identity document destroyed. The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation Unit found an unlicensed firearm in his vehicle, a green Mercedes-Benz. The Mpumalanga logistics tycoon made a show of his wealth when he travelled in a convoy of more than 70 luxury cars to the Durban July this year. He claimed in media interviews that he was born in Makwarela, Venda, his soldier-dad was killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and that he had to leave school at the age of 11. Chabalala registered his company, Sam Holdings Trading, in 2014 and used his employer’s trucks to head up his business. He recently boasted that he now owns more than 50 trucks. Chabalala’s age is also being questioned. In ID documents in the Hawks’ possession, he was aged 23, 25 and 27. Chabalala was released on bail of R200,000 on 16 September. He must again appear in court on 22 November.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.