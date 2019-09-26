Businessman wants restraining order against Paul O’Sullivan

A businessperson accused of having received more than R4 billion in Eskom contracts after he allegedly paid millions in bribes has applied for a restraining order against forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan.

“In late February 2019, Mr O’Sullivan began contacting my legal representatives and those of my employer, Tubular Construction Projects (PTY) Ltd,” Antonio Da Costa Trindade wrote in his application for a protection order.

Trindade said O’Sullivan had requested Trindade call him in March, which he did not do.

“Shortly thereafter I received an e-mail from O’Sullivan,” Trindade said.

“In the e-mail, O’Sullivan stated he has been appointed by one of the shareholders and directors at my employer to investigate my affairs.

“He also accused me of having stolen vast sums of money from my employer, and demanded I restore the stolen money.”

Trindade said O’Sullivan followed this up with another e-mail accusing Trindade’s lawyer of conspiring criminally with Trindade, and “threatened” the lawyer by saying he should be imprisoned for 30 years.

