Amy’Leigh de Jager’s kidnappers in court for bail application

One of Amy'Leigh de Jager's kidnappers, former teacher Tharina Human. Photo: Christiaan Cloete

The trio accused of kidnapping the six-year-old will appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Three suspects who remain in custody for the kidnapping six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager will appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate Court for a formal bail hearing on Thursday.

Tharina Human, 27, alongside 40-year-old Letitia Nel and 50-year-old Pieter van Zyl, was arrested and made a court appearance in the packed Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Human, who has since been fired from her teaching post at Laerskool Kollegapark, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping and will appear before Judge Hussein Khota.

After being kidnapped, six-year-old Amy’Leigh was taken to a smallholding in Rosashof near Vanderbijlpark. She was made to stay put in a cooling room under a water tank, reports Vaal Weekblad.

