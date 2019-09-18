Sexual assault charges against former ANC WC chairperson Marius Fransman withdrawn

Sexual assault and crimen injuria charges against former ANC Western Cape chairperson Marius Fransman have reportedly been withdrawn in the Kimberley Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

In 2016, Fransman was suspended for five years following allegations of sexually assaulting his 21-year-old personal assistant, Louisa Wynand, while driving to the ANC’s 104th birthday celebrations in Rustenburg, North West, in January.

The following year, Luthuli House gave Fransman a chance to redeem himself, saying in a letter at the time that the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal (NDCA) had found that the matter should be referred back the disciplinary committee.

Fransman was found guilty by the disciplinary committee on two charges of misconduct following the allegations of sexual assault.

He claimed the process was flawed and he had not been given a fair hearing.

The NDCA said the charges should be reviewed by the disciplinary committee and should convene another hearing within 21 working days from April 3.

Following the disciplinary hearing, Fransman’s membership to the ANC was suspended for five years.

The NDCA directive was signed by members Minister Naledi Pandor and Ngoako Ramatlhodi and chairperson Jeff Radebe.

“Mr Fransman denies the allegations with the contempt they deserve,” the Western Cape ANC said in a statement at the time.

Fransman said at the time that police should be afforded space to do their work and called on everyone to respect that.

“As a seasoned politician, I expect these kinds of malicious attacks on my integrity. This is, unfortunately, one of the lowest levels that people can stoop to,” said Fransman.

“I want the police to leave no stone unturned in investigating this matter as I am interested in getting to the bottom of the allegations. I will pursue all available avenues to clear my name and protect my integrity,” he added.

Fransman could not be reached for comment on the dismissal of the case at the time of publication.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

