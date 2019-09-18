Mandela Foundation to take Ernst Roets apartheid flag matter to ConCourt

The Nelson Mandela Foundation plans to take a dismissed application to the Constitutional Court. On Tuesday, the High Court in Johannesburg dismissed their application to declare Ernst Roets in contempt of court for a tweet in which he posted the apartheid flag.

Roets posted the tweet of the flag shortly after the equality court ruled that gratuitous displays of the flag were banned.

The foundation now plans on taking the matter to the Constitutional Court to challenge Tuesday’s ruling and has instructed their legal team to prepare a conditional application for leave to appeal.

Foundation spokesperson Luzuko Koti told EWN that freedom of speech did not protect the right to hate speech.

“I think this process that we’ve engaged in is an important one for our democracy but also for our rule of law. As a foundation, we respect the judiciary, we abide by the law and we support the hard work that the judges are doing.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko.)

