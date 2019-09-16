Court to decide on bail for Amy’Leigh kidnappers

The kidnapping drama of six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager gripped the nation. And to make matters worse, one of the kidnappers was known to the family, and a teacher at Laerskool Kollegapark.

After being kidnapped last Monday, six-year-old Amy’Leigh was taken to a smallholding in Rosashof near Vanderbijlpark. She was made to stay put in a cooling room under a water tank, reports Vaal Weekblad.

27-year-old Tharina Human, who has since been fired from her teaching post, was the alleged mastermind behind the kidnapping. She and the other two accused, 40-year-old Letitia Nel and 50-year-old Pieter van Zyl, were arrested and made a court appearance in the packed Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The court was reportedly so full that more chairs had to be brought in.

The three accused will remain in custody until Thursday, when formal bail applications will be heard before Judge Hussein Khota.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who attended the court case last week, made time to chat to Amy’Leigh’s parents, Wynand and Angeline, who were seated at the front of the court.

When Human walked past Amy’Leigh’s parents, Angeline could be seen crying into her husband’s shoulder.

Rumours point to the friendship between Human and Angeline souring about two months ago.

While Human reportedly stood in the dock emotionless, her 66-year-old father Riaan Botha apologised to the media outside the court.

“I apologise, from the bottom of my heart,” a tearful Riaan said.

“What happened was out of our control. The Healer will heal the wounds.”

While sobbing and apologising, Amy’Leigh’s grandfather, Christo de Jager approached Riaan and embraced him, bursting into tears. Christo then softly told Riaan: “Good luck.”

The first half of the court case dealt with how the media should deal with the case going forward. It was eventually decided that the media could take photos just before and just after court appearances.

Human is represented by Jaco van Heerden, and Stoffel Venter for Nel. Van Zyl is being represented by Lungelo Chirwa, while the State is being represented by Luanda Nqcobo.

This article was translated by Nica Schreuder.

