Stellenbosch guard ‘hit-and-run’: State maintains attempted murder charge

It would be a “waste of time” for the defence to make representations to the state regarding the case against a man caught on CCTV driving over a security guard, the Stellenbosch Regional Court heard on Friday.

This is what the state told Johan Steyn’s lawyer, indicating that prosecutors had already made a ruling that he should face an attempted murder charge for driving over security guard Mzwanele Wellem at Die Boord shopping complex, on April 30.

Steyn, 39, who is out on R2,000 bail, and owns a general building repairs and maintenance business, made a brief appearance.

He faces an alternative charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Attorney Kaylynne Darian Stuurman, standing in for Bruce Hendricks, had indicated that they wanted to engage with senior public prosecutors, based on the contents of the docket.

Hendricks explained afterwards that they were not making representations to withdraw the charges.

“We want to enter into a possible plea and sentence agreement in terms of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977, with the aim of restorative justice for the complainant and all parties involved and we will submit such a presentation to the state.”

The case was postponed until next month for consultations and a pre-trial conference.

The court was previously advised that Steyn would plead not guilty.

In his affidavit for bail at the time, he said: “It is and has always been my contention that I have not committed any offence as alleged in this matter.”

Wellem had only been working at the shopping complex for a month when the incident happened.

He told MatieMedia that his life would never be the same again and that the scars he bore were a reminder of what had happened.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the driver of a white bakkie can be seen talking to a security guard outside the shopping complex.

The guard gestures to the driver to not drive in his intended direction, seemingly indicating that it was a one-way road.

The interaction goes on for a few seconds, before the driver runs over the security guard in full view of the people in the parking lot.

One onlooker tries to stop the vehicle, which can be seen speeding off, leaving the guard motionless on the ground.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.