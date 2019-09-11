Victim’s mother reveals horrific details of moments after Ninow raped her daughter

The mother of the eight-year-old victim of self-confessed rapist Nicholas Ninow testified, giving horrific, intimate details of the day her daughter become a victim of rape, including how Ninow wiped his private parts with the eight-year-old’s clothing.

Taking the stand shortly after her daughter’s testimony, she detailed asking the childminder in the Silverton restaurant where her child was.

The childminder said the eight-year-old was in the toilet. During her search, she heard a cry from her daughter. As she attempted to push the door open, Ninow pushed the door closed and asked her what she was doing, claiming she was disturbing him.

After managing to get to her daughter, who said “mommy, help me”, the mother found blood on the victim’s skirt.

“When I lifted her, I realized there was blood on her skirt,” she said, adding that the blood may have come from the then seven-year-old’s private parts.

The court heard how Ninow was wiping his private parts with the eight-year-old’s clothing. Ninow allegedly grabbed the child’s clothes as he was grabbing his own, making his way to the men’s bathroom.

She confirmed images taken of the clothing were taken from the men’s bathroom. She went on to corroborate previous testimonies that Ninow had attempted to hit one of the waiters with his belt.

She said the incident had an impact on her which she still struggles with. She has gone for counselling and believes she will benefit from more counselling sessions as “no mother wants their child to go through such”.

Court has adjourned for lunch.

The eight-year-old girl was raped in the bathroom of Dros in Silverton, Pretoria, last year.

Ninow pleaded guilty to the four counts against him in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday. He has been charged with rape, kidnapping, assault, defeating the ends of justice and possession of an illegal substance.

He reportedly pleaded guilty to all counts, with the exception of the assault charge.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.