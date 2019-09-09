SAPS lauded for swift arrests in Amy’Leigh kidnapping case

Following the postponement of the bail application of three people accused of kidnapping six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager yesterday, Women & Men Against Child Abuse said it was “quite impressed” by the swift arrests by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Amy’Leigh was snatched from outside Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark by four men in a white Toyota Fortuner last week.

The group drove away with Amy’Leigh and demanded a ransom of R2 million from her parents.

It was reported that no money was paid to the kidnappers and the six-year-old was dropped off by them between 2am and 2.30am the following day in a street close to The Shakespeare Inn hotel in Vanderbijlpark.

It was confirmed yesterday that one of the three suspects arrested last week was a teacher from Laerskool Kollegepark, Tharina Human, who was also a close friend to the De Jager family.

ALSO READ: Amy’Leigh’s ‘kidnapper teacher’ allegedly owed money to drug lords

The teacher’s father, Rian Botha, allegedly sent the De Jager family a WhatsApp voicenote shortly after the arrests, explaining that the teacher allegedly used “narcotics” and owed money to drug lords.

The three suspects arrested, Human, Laetitia Nel, 40, and Pieter van Zyl, 50, made their first court appearance yesterday.

Sitting in the crowd was Amy’Leigh’s weeping mother, Angeline de Jager. Also attending to lend support was Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

“We are sitting with parents who are worried whether their children are safe or not, so we need answers so we can protect ourselves and protect our institutions,” said Lesufi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.