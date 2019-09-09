Glebelands eight trial continues as witnesses finger officers

The trial against eight men, which includes a former policeman and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) officer, continues in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

The men standing trial facing different attempted murder charges and several counts of attempted murder are Bhekuwazi Mdweshu, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Hlophe, Ncomekile Matlale, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Mondli Mthethwa, and Bongani Mbhele.

They are alleged to have run a criminal enterprise between 2014 and 2016 at a hostel in Umlazi, Durban, and Mdweshu is now facing charges of racketeering and extortion.

Since 2016, more than 100 people have been killed at the hostel.

During court proceedings last week, the police service featured during the testimony of a witness. In court, Judge Nkosinathi Chili ruled that the witnesses should not be named in order to protect them. The same witness implicated Mdweshu as the gunman who opened fire on him and his friends in August 2014.

Another witness is expected to testify on Monday. He is expected to table key moments which could be pivotal for the trial as the eight men allegedly terrorised residents of the hostel.

The trial reportedly relies on the testimonies of four men who remain in the witness protection programme.

Armed policemen from the specialised crimes division of police are inside the court to ensure the trial runs smoothly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.