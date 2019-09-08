Man sues public protector over alleged assault – report

The Sunday Times reports that a complainant who approached the office of the public protector in Limpopo wants R350,000 in damages after winning a criminal case of assault against a senior staff member.
The paper named the complainant as one Nchaube Peter Seabi, who claimed the then provincial head of the office in Limpopo, Hamilton Samuel, assaulted him at the public protector’s offices in Polokwane in 2011.
The men went on to lay assault charges against each other, which were initially not prosecuted.
The public protector’s annual report for the 2018/19 financial year indicates that they have already set aside the amount to settle the matter, in the event it does not go their way. It reportedly relates to Seabi not being satisfied with the handling of a 2009 complaint, when he was told he could not be helped.
At the time, the current incumbent, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, was not the public protector.
After Samuel was found guilty of common assault when Seabi laid charges again, Seabi sued the public protector in a civil suit and Samuel in his personal capacity.
Public protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe claimed that their offices are from time to time subjected to protest and violence from people who aren’t happy with how their cases are being handled.
Both the public protector and Samuel would be opposing the civil case, he said.
Samuel is reportedly also planning to appeal the assault judgment against him.
(Edited by Charles Cilliers)
