Man sues public protector over alleged assault – report

The public protector’s annual report for the 2018/19 financial year indicates that they have already set aside the amount to settle the matter, in the event it does not go their way. It reportedly relates to Seabi not being satisfied with the handling of a 2009 complaint, when he was told he could not be helped.

At the time, the current incumbent, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, was not the public protector.

After Samuel was found guilty of common assault when Seabi laid charges again, Seabi sued the public protector in a civil suit and Samuel in his personal capacity.

Public protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe claimed that their offices are from time to time subjected to protest and violence from people who aren’t happy with how their cases are being handled.

Both the public protector and Samuel would be opposing the civil case, he said.

Samuel is reportedly also planning to appeal the assault judgment against him.

