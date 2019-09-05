Witness details the horrific rape and murder of Mooinooi same-sex couple

State witness Moses Rakuba went into gruesome detail regarding the brutal rape and murder of same-sex couple Joey van Niekerk and Anisha van Niekerk in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday, detailing how tears streamed down their faces as they were gang-raped, before being shot and hung by their necks from a hook on the ceiling of a garden shed.

Pretoria News reports that Rakuba turned state witness after initially being one of those accused of the murders, which took place in Mooinooi, North West in December 2017.

He alleges that Koos Strydom masterminded the murders and paid him R2,000 for assisting in the crime. According to Rakuba, he was meant to help abduct the victims and was brought to the scene of the crime, where he witnessed what transpired.

Rakuba, who is one of several witnesses in the trial placed under witness protection, was warned by Judge Bert Bam to tell the truth, even if this meant implicating himself. He testified despite the efforts of the lawyer of one of the accused, James Sithole, attempting to prevent him from doing so.

The witness also revealed that James Sithole allegedly rolled the bodies in a blanket and dumped them in a nearby stream following the crime.

The couple’s family became emotional and were shocked at hearing the details of the crime for the first time.

The trial against the five accused was postponed in the high court in March.

State Prosecutor Juliet Makgwatha said at the time the state was not ready for trial and needed more time to prepare and do further investigations.

James Sithole (also known as Aaron), 23; Koos Strydom, 52; Jack Sithole, 18; Marchia Strydom, 22; and Alex Mudau, 36; are accused of killing Joey van Niekerk, 32; and Anisha van Niekerk, 30.

Three other accused, Vincent Strydom, 29; Maroela Opperman, 18; and Rakubu, were set free after charges against them were withdrawn.

The state alleges that Koos Strydom and his wife Marcia, together with the Sithole brothers and Mudau, kidnapped, robbed, and killed the Van Niekerks on December 10 2017. The women were also raped.

The state further alleges that Strydom wanted to force Anisha to sell their smallholding to him, but she did not want to do so. According to the indictment, Strydom’s intentions were to kill the couple after the agreement of sale was signed.

When that failed, Strydom allegedly solicited the help of the other accused to kidnap the couple.

The victims were bound, raped, tortured, and eventually shot. Their bank cards were stolen and used, allegedly by the accused, in the days following the murder.

All five accused face two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, three of theft and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The Sithole brothers face an additional charge of rape.

The same-sex married couple from Mooinooi near Brits in North West went missing on December 10, 2017. They left for a funeral in Pretoria but never arrived. Their burnt-out car was found on December 16 in the Magaliesburg area.

(Edited by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, African News Agency)

