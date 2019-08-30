Catzavelos not off the hook with settlement

The South African Human Rights Commission reached a settlement of R150,000 with businessman Adam Catzavelos in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, which he is expected to pay over 30 months.

The National Prosecuting Authority has stressed, however, that the settlement figure reached between Catzavelos and the SAHRC has had no impact on his criminal injuria charge.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the NPA wished to clarify that the criminal case has a different test compared to that of the Equality Court.

“These processes are two different processes and, in the criminal matter, the State would have to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” EWN reported.

Catzavelos, who self-recorded a video in which he made racist remarks, agreed to pay the settlement to the Seth Mazibuko Legacy Foundation, a charity in Soweto that promotes social cohesion, non-racialism, social injustice, and reconciliation.

He is expected back in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in October to face a criminal injuria charge.

While holidaying on a beach in Greece, Catzavelos made racist comments about the lack of black people in his surroundings. He apologised while in the dock in the Equality Court on Thursday.

In his apology letter, Catzavelos admitted to having made a racial slur on August 12, 2018.

He appeared for a crimen injuria case in another courtroom in the same court earlier on Thursday, before his settlement with the SAHRC.

In his criminal case, it was highlighted that Catzavelos’ representation to the Gauteng director of public prosecutions (DPP) to not be prosecuted was unsuccessful.

He has also received a summons from Greek authorities for the use of the racial slur, News24 reported earlier.

He is expected to face charges relating to the “intention to publicly – via internet – incite, provoke, excite or [encourage] acts or actions which may cause discrimination, hatred or violence against a person or group; or persons identified by race, colour, religion, genealogy, national or ethnic origin, gender; or threatens the lives or freedom of such persons”, his lawyer explained to the media.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

