WATCH: Bushiri case postponed to November

The fraud and money laundering case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary has been postponed.

The pair appeared briefly in the Specialised Crimes Court on Thursday and their case was postponed to November 29 to allow for the state to submit their representations.

We would like to inform all our members and followers that the case has been postponed to November 29. We thank you for your prayers and please continue putting us in prayer. Let’s meet at Pretoria Showgrounds this Friday for a Night of Worship. We love you. pic.twitter.com/Zv11IrnEXN — Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (@psbushiri) August 29, 2019

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader and his wife were arrested in February on charges fraud, money laundering, and contravening the Provision of the Organised Crimes Act for crimes committed in 2015.

The couple was granted bail under conditions that they hand over their travel documents after spending nights behind bars following their arrest at Sparkling Waters Resort in Rustenburg, in North West.

Visagie Street between Thabo Sehume and Paul Kruger street are blocked due to a large number of Bushiri supporters.

ECG issued a statement which they confirmed Bushiri’s appearance in court on Thursday morning.

“We are deeply moved by the displays of immense levels of support and compassion from all over South Africa as a country, SADC region and, indeed, the whole world. We appreciate the kind words of encouragement, the prayers and warm thoughts.

“However, we would like to advise the public and, most importantly, members of the media that court appearance is a matter which is sub judice, neither the communications director Ephraim Nyondo, the external media relations nor the head of legal services Terrance Baloyi in their different capacities as spokesperson of the prophet will be offering interviews, comments, or divulging any information.

“We urge the church to remain steadfast and committed in prayer. Otherwise, there will be no further update updates until further notice.”

Stanley Lomasi said he came all the way from Malawi to support #Bushiri at his court appearance in Pretoria today. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/FWGDSjdcFC — Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) August 29, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.