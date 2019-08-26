Man accused of raping one-year-old in Cape Town to stay behind bars

A 57-year-old man has appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court in connection with the rape of a one-year-old girl, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Monday.

Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the man would remain in custody ahead of his bail application.

This is expected to start on September 9.

Police said the man was arrested after the rape of a child in Woodlands, Lentegeur, last week.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that initially two suspects were taken into custody, but one was released after not being linked to the crime, News24 reported previously.

In videos doing the rounds on social media last week, angry residents could be seen crowding around the house after news spread that a baby had been raped.

Voice of the Cape Radio reported last week that the child’s mother had discovered blood on the child’s nappy and immediately lodged a case with the police.

