WATCH: Mngxitama slaps copy of ‘Kill the Boer’ out of ‘motherfuck*r’ Roets’ hands

An altercation took place between longtime enemies Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama and lobby group AfriForum’s Ernst Roets on Wednesday outside court in Johannesburg where an equality court case involving the two earlier failed to get under way.

In a video published on EWN, Mngxitama asks: “I’m sorry, you want me to talk to his motherf*cker?” before slapping a copy of Roets’ book Kill the Boer out of his hands. Roets appeared to be trying to give a copy of the book to Mngxitama, who viewed it as provocation.

Mngxitama then said: “Go to hell. You think I’m a joke, you? Land thief. Go back to Holland.”

He went on to hurl further abuse at the AfriForum deputy leader amid ongoing severe bad blood between the two, since Mngxitama is facing a hate speech case brought against him by AfriForum.

The BLF leader even suggested that AfriForum and other Afrikaners had no right to even live in South Africa.

The court matter was postponed due to the media needing to go through formal channels to gain permission to film the proceedings. The judge decided to postpone the case to September 18 and 20, primarily for this reason.

AfriForum said in a statement on Wednesday that Mngxitama had “made several racist remarks this morning outside the Equality Court in Johannesburg where a hate speech case had to start against him”.

“Mngxitama’s legal team has shown from the outset that they are not ready to proceed with the case.”

AfriForum had filed complaints against Mngxitama in December 2018 after he allegedly incited the murder of white people during a speech at a BLF rally in Potchefstroom, saying the BLF would kill five white people for every black person killed.

He said, among other things: “We’ll kill their children. We’ll kill their women. We’ll kill anything we find in our way … We’ll kill their dogs. We’ll kill their cats. We will kill anything that comes before us.”

Mngxitama has claimed he made the comments in response to utterances by businessman Johann Rupert.

He repeated the “five for one” statement again on Wednesday and made another scathing attack on white people, farmers, and the wealthy Rupert and Oppenheimer families.

“He accused AfriForum of defending apartheid and said they were Dutch and land thieves who did not belong in the country,” said AfriForum.

“He said outside the court that the place ‘smells like Holland’ and like a ‘Boer town’,” added the group.

They pointed out that Mngxitama’s latest “outburst and hate speech outside the court” was a further example of exactly why AfriForum had brought the court application against Mngxitama in the first place, “so that he eventually can be held accountable”.

In a statement of their own late on Wednesday, the BLF said the “so-called hate speech case by AfriForum against the BLF is cover for war by the two most powerful white settler minority families in SA: the Ruperts and the Oppenheimers”.

The party claimed the BLF was being silenced because “it alone took up the fight to Johann Rupert when he threatened violence against black people”.

They claimed that Rupert had said he would “unleash his private army in the taxi industry. Then AfriForum takes us to court to try silence us. They enlist the services – or did he offer, we don’t know – of one of the Oppenheimers.”

“The advocate of AfriForum is an Oppenheimer.

“So there you are; the most powerful white monopoly capital families are united against BLF.”

The deregistered party claimed that even though they weren’t represented in parliament after a failed election campaign, they were still the “biggest threat to WMC, because they can’t buy us. We are not-for-sale flip floppers,” they added in a clear reference to the EFF.

