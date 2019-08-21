Ukrainian hiker murder: Accused has pending 2018 robbery case

One of three Hout Bay men accused of the murder of Ukrainian businessman Ivan Ivanov has been linked to the robbery of a milk truck in Hout Bay, the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court heard on Wednesday.

He abandoned his bail application earlier in the murder case, but hung back for a second case involving the milk truck.

In that case, in which he faces robbery with aggravating circumstances charges, it is alleged that three men robbed a crew delivering milk to a spaza shop in Hout Bay’s Hangberg in November 2018.

The crew had just delivered two crates of milk and accepted a R430 payment when three men, armed with knives and a firearm, approached them.

The driver handed over the cash but the three men forced him to open the truck and made off with a red bag containing more of the day’s payments.

The court heard that eyewitnesses had identified him.

He may not be named because an identity parade in the Ivanov murder case has not yet been held.

Ivanov was robbed and killed during a hike on July 27 at East Fort, Chapman’s Peak.

He appeared alone and opted to not apply for bail.

The Ivanov murder case returns to court on October 25 via audiovisual stream.

The accused descended the steps to the holding cells with a smile on his face after his appearance.

