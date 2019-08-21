Palesa Madiba’s murder case postponed again

The murder case of Palesa Madiba was postponed on Wednesday at the Protea Magistrate’s Court and the matter is due back in court on August 28.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane said the case was postponed to August 28 to allow the accused, Dumisani Mkhwanazi, to secure legal representation.

The 36-year-old accused, Mkhwanazi, is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Mkhwanazi was arrested on July 29 in Protea, Soweto, where it was reported that he was hiding from authorities.

Madiba went missing in 2013 and her remains were exhumed from a shallow grave in the backyard of a home in Phiri, Soweto, in December 2015. She disappeared after spending a weekend with a friend, Tshidi Mkhwanazi, at the latter’s home in Soweto.

Madiba would have graduated from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in 2014.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.