Palesa Madiba’s murder case postponed again

Citizen reporter
The remains of slain UJ student Palesa Madiba are handed over to her family at the Diepkloof Mortuary in Soweto. Photo: The Citizen/YouTube

The matter was postponed to allow the accused to secure legal representation.

The murder case of Palesa Madiba was postponed on Wednesday at the Protea Magistrate’s Court and the matter is due back in court on August 28.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane said the case was postponed to August 28 to allow the accused, Dumisani Mkhwanazi, to secure legal representation.

The 36-year-old accused, Mkhwanazi, is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Mkhwanazi was arrested on July 29 in Protea, Soweto, where it was reported that he was hiding from authorities.

Madiba went missing in 2013 and her remains were exhumed from a shallow grave in the backyard of a home in Phiri, Soweto, in December 2015. She disappeared after spending a weekend with a friend, Tshidi Mkhwanazi, at the latter’s home in Soweto.

Madiba would have graduated from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in 2014.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

