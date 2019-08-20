Limpopo pastor to be sentenced for rape

A 57-year-old pastor from Seshego, Limpopo, James Thobakgale, will be sentenced in the Mankweng Regional Court on Tuesday, reports Polokwane Review.

Thobakgale was arrested in February 2012 for two counts of rape that were committed in Polokwane in January 2012, and has been out on bail since then. One of the rape victims was 14 years old at the time.

ALSO READ: Limpopo rape pastor faces more charges

He was convicted on both charges and his bail revoked during his appearance in court on Monday. Thobakgale will remain in custody until his sentencing and is expected to make his next court appearance while serving jail time.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Thobakgale was also facing several other charges for crimes apparently committed by him in the Seshego policing area, for which he was earlier granted bail.

“He and five members of his church will again appear in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on 27 August, on multiple charges. The five are still out on bail,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.