Courts 20.8.2019 12:00 pm

Limpopo pastor to be sentenced for rape

Raeesa Kimmie
57-year-old, James Thobakgale, will appear before the Mankweng Regional Court today to be sentenced after being convicted on two counts of rape.

57-year-old, James Thobakgale, will appear before the Mankweng Regional Court today to be sentenced after being convicted on two counts of rape.

James Thobakgale was arrested in February and charged with rape, fraud, assault, concealment of death, kidnapping, extortion, and theft.

A 57-year-old pastor from Seshego, Limpopo, James Thobakgale, will be sentenced in the Mankweng Regional Court on Tuesday, reports Polokwane Review.

Thobakgale was arrested in February 2012 for two counts of rape that were committed in Polokwane in January 2012, and has been out on bail since then. One of the rape victims was 14 years old at the time.

ALSO READ: Limpopo rape pastor faces more charges

He was convicted on both charges and his bail revoked during his appearance in court on Monday. Thobakgale will remain in custody until his sentencing and is expected to make his next court appearance while serving jail time.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Thobakgale was also facing several other charges for crimes apparently committed by him in the Seshego policing area, for which he was earlier granted bail.

“He and five members of his church will again appear in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on 27 August, on multiple charges. The five are still out on bail,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Unisa to act after outrage over study guide’s definition of rape 19.8.2019
Homeless attack: Second attempted murder charge added 19.8.2019
Woman arrested after ex-boyfriend stabbed to death in Pretoria tavern 19.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition