More delays in Westbury Fast Guns gang murder case

Pre-trial proceedings in the murder case of 10 suspected members of the notorious Westbury gang, Fast Guns, has been delayed yet again because five of the accused have not yet applied for Legal Aid representation.

The 10 accused appeared in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg alongside two police officers, Warrant Officer Wynand Steyn, 45, and Sergeant Tom Keet, 42, on Friday.

Charges they face include murder, attempted murder, corrupt activity relating to a public officer, defeating the ends of justice, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, intimidation and aiding and abetting criminal activities.

The two police officers and four of their co-accused, including alleged Fast Guns leader Sheldon Keenan Ebrahim, 34, are out on bail.

News24 previously reported that they are accused of the murder of 20-year old Bradley Sauls.

Sauls allegedly killed Royce Marco Palmer, a member of the gang, on July 24, 2018.

Sauls was shot several times and died on the scene.

It is alleged that Steyn and Keet cordoned off the crime scene after they sat in their vehicle while the alleged crimes were committed.

The case was postponed to September 20 for further pre-trial proceedings.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.