Doctor shot woman at wedding for being ‘too dark’, court hears

A West Rand medical doctor appeared in court yesterday after allegedly shooting a woman in the abdomen at a wedding because she was “too dark”.

The incident allegedly happened in May in Boksburg, during a wedding of the doctor’s colleagues and friends.

The Kagiso-based general practitioner, Dr Sabelo Mhlomi, yesterday appeared briefly in the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on charges of attempted murder. He allegedly fired a shot at Keneilwe Mofokeng after accusing her of being too dark.

The victim’s father, Pastor Tom Mofokeng, who was also at the wedding when the incident happened, said they were still shocked as his daughter was shot in front of guests, including her 12-year-old son.

He said on that Saturday, his family and other guests and neighbours attending the wedding, opposite his house, were waiting to be served when the doctor allegedly asked his daughter, 32, to dish up for him.

“When she told him she was also a guest waiting to be served, he flipped and said ‘you are dark and I do not like people who are too black’. Basically, in the times we live in, he meant ‘you are not a yellow bone’,” Mofokeng said.

He said Mhlomi was reprimanded by elders who heard his alleged demeaning outburst and he apologised.

Mofokeng said despite this, the doctor continued grumbling about his daughter being too dark for his liking.

“He waited for her to walk out of the marquee and repeated his earlier utterances. This time he pulled out a gun and opened fire at my daughter. She was hit in the stomach and the incident was caught on CCTV,” he said.

According to Mofokeng, the doctor disappeared after the incident while his daughter was rushed to hospital, where she spent more than a week recuperating. He said the following day the doctor tried to offer the family money not to lay charges.

“He was not genuinely sorry for his actions. The fact that he offered us money instead of apologising sincerely and explaining why he did what he did shows that he believes his money will get him out of any situation,” said Mofokeng.

A police officer at Dawn Park police station, who asked not to be named as he was not allowed to speak to the media, confirmed that Mhlomi appeared in court yesterday and that the matter was postponed.

“It is a case of attempted murder and the matter has been remanded. I cannot tell when he is back in court,” the captain said.

siphom@citizen.co.za

