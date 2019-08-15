Stellenbosch ‘hit-and-run’ accused still intends to plead not guilty

A man caught on CCTV driving over a security guard in Stellenbosch still intends pleading not guilty to the charges against him, said his lawyer on Thursday.

Johan Steyn, 39, made his first appearance in the Stellenbosch Regional Court on Thursday, where the case was postponed for a copy of the docket, said defence lawyer Bruce Hendricks.

He said the regional court was advised that Steyn would plead not guilty.

Steyn, who is out on R2,000 bail, had indicated the same intention when making his first appearance in the magistrate’s court in May.

“It is and has always been my contention that I have not committed any offence as alleged in this matter,” he said in an affidavit for bail at the time.

The defence said previously that they hoped they could take the mediation route.

Steyn handed himself over to police after he was captured on camera driving over security guard Mzwanele Wellem at Die Boord shopping complex on April 30.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the driver of a white bakkie can be seen talking to the security guard outside the shopping complex.

The guard gestures to the driver to not drive in his intended direction, seemingly indicating that it was a one-way road.

The interaction goes on for a few seconds, before the driver runs over the security guard in full view of the people in the parking lot.

One onlooker tried to stop the vehicle, which can be seen speeding off, leaving the guard motionless on the ground

Wellem, 39, had only been working for Phangela Group for about a month when the incident happened.

He has since returned to his post.

Steyn will return to the regional court next month.

