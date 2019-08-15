KFC assault-accused to hear if they will be tried

Five men accused of assaulting a man and his wife at a KFC drive-through in Montana, Pretoria, in 2017 are expected to find out whether or not they will be tried for the crime on Wednesday, News24 reports.

The accused are still awaiting the outcome of the representations they made to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The men appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on June 6, reported Pretoria North Rekord.

Stephan Nel, 38; DJ van Rooyen, 26; Marius Harding, 22; Ockert Muller, 20; and Joshua Schultz, 21, face charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm after they allegedly assaulted Jacob and Dudu Sono at the KFC in Montana in August 2017. In October of the same year, Nel, Van Rooyen, and Schultz were released on R5,000 bail each. One of the men’s lawyer’s, Francois Kriel, previously said the five were branded a “racist gang” after video footage of the alleged assault went viral on social media. The altercation between the two parties apparently started after Dudu requested the men to move their vehicle forward in the drive-through queue. (Background reporting, Keitumetse Maako)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.