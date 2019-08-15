Charges against KFC assault-accused provisionally withdrawn

The state has provisionally withdrawn charges against five men accused of assaulting a couple at a KFC drive-through section in Montana, Pretoria, more than two years ago.

Appearing briefly in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, Marius Harding, DJ van Rooyen, Stefan Nel, Joshua Schultz, and Ockert Muller heard that the matter was removed from the roll.

The men appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on June 6, reported Pretoria North Rekord.

This was the instruction of the Gauteng director of public prosecutions (DPP) that further investigations should take place.

Attorney Nols Nolte for Nel, Harding, and Schultz told the court that a letter had been received from the National Prosecuting Authority about several aspects of the investigation that still have to be conducted.

“They told us 21 months ago that the investigation was complete,” Nolte said.

Advocate Francois Kriel also said it was strange that there was a new list of instructions two years after the matter was first put on the roll.

The five men were expecting to learn the outcomes of representations they made to avoid prosecution.

Stephan Nel, 38; DJ van Rooyen, 26; Marius Harding, 22; Ockert Muller, 20; and Joshua Schultz, 21, face charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm after they allegedly assaulted Jacob and Dudu Sono at the KFC in Montana in August 2017. In October of the same year, Nel, Van Rooyen, and Schultz were released on R5,000 bail each. One of the men’s lawyer’s, Francois Kriel, previously said the five were branded a “racist gang” after video footage of the alleged assault went viral on social media. The altercation between the two parties apparently started after Dudu requested the men to move their vehicle forward in the drive-through queue. (Background reporting, Keitumetse Maako)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.