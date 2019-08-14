Zuma has no new grounds to appeal ruling, he must pay back the money – DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says former president Jacob Zuma has no new grounds to appeal a high court ruling that he must pay back R16 million forked out by taxpayers in his legal battle against corruption charges relating to the arms deal.

Zuma is approaching the Supreme Court of Appeals to overturn the 2018 North Gauteng High Court ruling that he pays back money incurred by the state for his myriad legal cases, the party said.

DA Federal Executive chair James Selfe said in a statement on Wednesday the DA is of the view that there are no new grounds for the former president’s latest application for leave to appeal, “as he already tried and failed in a previous bid to have the High Court judgment overturned”.

“The truth is that Zuma amassed millions of rands in legal fees for the alleged crimes he committed in his personal capacity which had nothing to do with his role as MEC, deputy president or president. He is therefore personally liable for the costs incurred, and he must pay for it himself,” Selfe said.

Selfe said if Zuma was truly innocent, he would not engage in frivolous litigation in an attempt to milk the public coffers to pay for his legal challenges.

“He made his bed, and now he must lie in it. So too must any public office bearer who engage in legal matters in their personal capacity.

“This latest application for leave to appeal is not only an attempt to have the state pay Zuma’s legal fees, but it seems intentionally designed to undermine the High Court’s judgement.

“The DA trusts that the Supreme Court of Appeals will deal with this matter swiftly and decisively.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

