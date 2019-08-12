Stellenbosch security car guard ‘hit-and-run’ case postponed

Johan Steyn, the man who was allegedly caught on CCTV driving over a security guard at a shopping complex in Stellenbosch, will have to wait a few more days before he answers for his alleged crime.

Steyn can be seen in footage allegedly driving over Mzwanele Wellem at a shopping complex in Die Boord on April 30.

He handed himself over to the police after the video was widely circulated on social media.

He faces a charge of attempted murder (with an alternative charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm) and is currently out on R2,000 bail.

The 39-year-old has made it clear he would be pleading not guilty.

On Monday, Steyn made a brief appearance in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court, where the case was postponed and transferred to the Stellenbosch Regional Court.

Bruce Hendricks, Steyn’s lawyer, previously stated they were in the process of drafting representations and hoped they could take the mediation route.

Steyn sat quietly in court as members of the public clad in EFF regalia announced their arrival, telling him: “We are here to support the man you ran over,” to which Steyn responded: “You can support him all you like.”

This brief exchange prompted intervention from court staff, asking the men to refrain from engaging one another.

Outside the court, Steyn and his lawyer said they were not at liberty to discuss the matter.

Wellem had only been working for the Phangela Group for about a month when Steyn allegedly drove over him, News24 previously reported. In the video, Wellem can be seen telling Steyn that the road is a one-way, conversation ensues, after which Steyn allegedly drives over Wellem in the full glare of the public.

Referring to his intention to plead not guilty, Steyn said in an affidavit: “It is and has always been my contention that I have not committed any offence as alleged in this matter.”

Steyn’s case will be heard in the Stellenbosch Regional Court on August 15.

