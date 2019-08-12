Courts 12.8.2019 11:03 am

Daubermann lodges leave to appeal application over jurisdiction ruling

Citizen reporter
31 July 2019 Claims by defence attorney Peter Daubermann on behalf of Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, that the state did not bother to investigate and determine specific dates and placed of claims of alleged rape and human trafficking of at least 21 young women were some of the main reasons for Daubermann to file an application to the court to make an order to compel the state to provide further particulars to the 97 charges the trio face. Pictured Timothy Omotoso, 60 and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28 at the Port Elizabeth High court Picture Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

31 July 2019 Claims by defence attorney Peter Daubermann on behalf of Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, that the state did not bother to investigate and determine specific dates and placed of claims of alleged rape and human trafficking of at least 21 young women were some of the main reasons for Daubermann to file an application to the court to make an order to compel the state to provide further particulars to the 97 charges the trio face. Pictured Timothy Omotoso, 60 and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28 at the Port Elizabeth High court Picture Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

The advocate requested the court to grant leave to appeal and refer the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The trial of rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso alongside his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, resumes in the Port Elizabeth High Court following a few hiccups regarding centralisation of the charges.

Judge Irma Schoeman is in court to hear Omotoso’s defence Peter Daubermann’s objection on the centralisation of the charges as some of the alleged offences occurred outside Port Elizabeth.

Schoeman heard arguments for a leave to appeal application from Daubermann, who argued that Schoeman’s decision to have the trial heard in court last week had flaws as case law citations in her judgment were questionable.

He argues that Schoeman did not apply her mind to the issue on whether her ruling complied with the Criminal Procedures Act as well as the National Prosecuting Authority Act, and requested the court to grant leave to appeal and refer the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

State prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa has asked the court to grant him time to consider Daubermanns’ submission and prepare arguments. Court has been adjourned until 11.30am.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mozambique launches legal action over $2bn debt scandal 9.8.2019
Neymar rape case dismissed – court 9.8.2019
Cape Town boy, 13, in court on gun charge 7.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition