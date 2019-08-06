Thoriso Themane murder trial to head to Limpopo High Court

The two men accused of the brutal murder of Thoriso Themane will be joining nine minors in the dock at their next appearance, which is expected to be transferred to the Limpopo High Court.

On their return to court, Chuene Maleka, 37, and Alfred Mothapo, 36, are expected to appear together with the nine minors who are also accused of Theman’s murder.

Their case is expected to be transferred to the high court for trial, the court heard.

Themane, 27, was attacked and killed on February 23, allegedly by a group of schoolchildren in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The attack was captured on a video which went viral on social media.

Maleka and Mothapo told the court during their bail applications earlier that they had accosted the already bleeding Themane at a house in Fauna Park after receiving a distress call that there was an intruder.

Whilst questioning him, a group of youngsters arrived and accused Themane of theft.

The group then took Themane away. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital the following day.

Maleka and Mothapo are out on a bail of R1,000 each.

The nine minors, whose ages range from 13 to 16 years, have since been arrested and are also on bail of R2 000 each, with strict conditions.

The conditions are that they have to relocate from Polokwane and that they must not be involved in acts of violence for the duration of the trial.

They are also not allowed to visit any school in the Polokwane area.

