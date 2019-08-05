Henri Van Breda’s bid to appeal conviction, murder sentence dismissed

The Constitutional Court has dismissed yet another bid by triple axe murderer Henri Van Breda for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence but, granted him an application for condonation.

“The Constitutional Court has considered the applications for condonation and leave to appeal.

“It has concluded that the application for condonation should be granted but the application for leave to appeal should be dismissed as it does not engage this court’s jurisdiction and, in any event, bears no reasonable prospects of success,” the judgment dated July 29, 2019 reads.

This follows a dismissal from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in May after Judge President Mandisa Maya found that there were no exceptional circumstances warranting the reconsideration of the decision to deny him leave to appeal, News24 earlier reported.

Van Breda’s first appeal bid was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court in August 2018 which was then followed with another dismissal in September 2018 by three Judges in the SCA.

Van Breda was handed three life terms in June, 2018, for the murders of his parents as well as his brother, and 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister in January, 2015, at a golf estate in Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

Van Breda claimed an intruder committed the crime.

He also received an additional 12-months for obstructing the course of justice, News24 earlier reported.

