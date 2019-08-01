Two men get life for murdering, robbing security guard

Two men were handed life sentences by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday for murdering a security guard and robbing him of his pistol at the Bread Bin and Milky Bar in Maraisburg in 2016.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the accused, Bheki Ngubane, 35, and Muzimandla Majozi, 29, were with two other men when they entered the store on May 10, 2016.

“They sought out Victor Dlamini, who was the security officer, and shot him twice, robbing him of his firearm,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said in a statement.

“Essop Khota, the store owner, realised the commotion taking place in the shop and moved toward an open door of the back room to observe. The accused saw him and fired shots at him. Khota returned fire, fatally wounding two of the assailants.”

Mjonondwane added the pair was also sentenced to life imprisonment for the murders of their co-perpetrators.

“Praying for a lenient sentence, the duo’s attorney asked the court to consider the three-year period both accused spent incarcerated, awaiting the finalisation of the case, as well as the fact that they were first-time offenders.

“Advocate Steven Rubin, on behalf of the State, argued that the accused acted in joint conduct in executing a premeditated murder and should therefore be sentenced to life as prescribed by the law – a plea Judge James Grant acceded to.”

Ngubane and Majozi were found guilty of the murder of Victor Dlamini, attempted murder, robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition on June 18, 2019.

