WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane over Gordhan

South Africa - Pretoria - 21 July 2019 - President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the media on the Public Protector's report on the allegations that he violated the Executive Ethics Code at the Union Buildings.
Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)
The president is applying for an interdict, which would stop him from having to discipline Pravin Gordhan for allowing Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.
Watch the president square off against the public protector live here, courtesy of eNCA.
