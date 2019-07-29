Video footage to be used against man accused of raping stepdaughter 900 times

Video evidence will reportedly be used in court against a 43-year-old man accused of raping his stepdaughter 900 times.

News24 reports that the video evidence allegedly shows the 10-year-old being forced into taking part in sexual acts.

Senior prosecutor Cheryl Naidoo told Judge Philip Nkosi at the High Court in Durban that the state is in possession of video footage as well as images which relate to the creation, distribution, and possession of pornography which relates to the child.

Naidoo reportedly said those video footage would be viewed in court, copies of it would not be made.

The prosecutor said the video footage would be made available to the defence at a convenient location, police station, or court precinct where they could observe it.

The judge reportedly advised the defence to first view the video footage before they took a decision on whether they would argue to be given a copy of it.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

