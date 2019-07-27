Limpopo woman slapped with R10k fine for crimen injuria

58-year-old Sandy Shipman burst into tears as her sentence was finally handed down to her.

The former Foskor employee was sentenced to a fine of R10 000 or 6 months imprisonment by the Phalaborwa Magistrate’s Court on Friday for her verbal slur against Feroza Peters in 2018, reports Letaba Herald.

Shipman was ordered to pay R6 000 of the R10 000 immediately. The remaining R4 000 would need to be paid in instalments.

She was found guilty on one count of crimen injuria in connection with her verbal slur towards Feroza Peters whilst they were at work.

On Thursday, Magistrate Patricia Sikhwivhilu said that had Shipman only uttered the word “please” as requested by the complainant, Feroza Peters, and then there wouldn’t even have been a case.

The magistrate said during her sentencing that the accused “still feels like she was wrongly convicted.”

