Lion meat case in Free State court

Three men are to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court in North West today on charges of contravention of section 57 of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

Police found the suspects in possession of illegal game products on November 26 last year.

They were arrested in a convoy heading to an unused farm in Maaretsane.

According to North West Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, police searched the vehicles and found lion meat and bones, tiger skin, a gas cylinder and burner, containers, a saw and knives.

Charges against two accused were dropped and four others got suspended sentences and were ordered to leave the country.

– OFM News

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.