Rapist ex-model agency boss gets life in jail

Citizen reporter
Dawie de Villiers in court. Picture: ANA

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced Dawie de Villiers to an additional 162 years on 24 other convictions.

Dawie de Villiers, a former model agency boss from Kempton Park, on Friday received a life sentence for raping a 15-year-old girl in 2011.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced him to an additional 162 years on 24 convictions including possessing child pornography, sexual grooming and sexual assault, News24 reports.

The founder of Modelling South Africa (PTY) was in 2010 charged with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, sexual grooming, possession and accessing of child pornography, fraud, theft and unlawfully exposing his two children to pornography. He denied all the allegations.

