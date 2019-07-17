Ramaphosa files affidavit supporting Gordhan’s efforts against remedial action

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed an affidavit in support of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s bid to stop the implementation of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action following her report on the so-called South African Revenue Services “rogue unit.”

Ramaphosa’s affidavit to halt Mkhwebane’s remedial action is due to there being a “justifiable” dispute between Mkhwebane and Gordhan.

Gordhan has filed a court application with the Gauteng High Court to suspend and interdict the enforcement of the remedial orders by the public protector that Ramaphosa takes disciplinary action against Gordhan within 30 days of her report.

Ramaphosa maintains his support for Gordhan’s application is in good faith as the dispute could be resolved through the courts.

He said there are issues to be determined by the High Court regarding Gordhan’s review application as there remains a clear dispute between Mkhwebane and Gordhan. Both Mkhwebane and Gordhan are embroiled in another separate battle over an earlier report dealing with the early pension payout to former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

“In the circumstances, I respectfully submit that it would be premature for me to attempt to take appropriate disciplinary action against Minister Gordhan while the principle review application is still pending,” Ramaphosa said.

All issues are to be determined by the High Court in Gordhan’s principal review application.

BREAKING: President Ramaphosa files affidavit supporting Minister Pravin Gordhan's bid to halt implementation of @PublicProtector's SARS Rogue Unit remedial action pending his legal challenge to it. President says there is "bona fide justiciable dispute" between PP, Mkhwebane

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

