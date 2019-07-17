Courts 17.7.2019 04:30 pm

Ramaphosa files affidavit supporting Gordhan’s efforts against remedial action

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa participates in the 12th Extraordinary Summit of the African Union (AU) in Niamey, Republic of Niger. The Summit will mark the entry into force of the Agreement on the Establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and will formally launch the operational phase of the African Internal Market. The Summit will also decide on the location and structure of the AfCFTA Secretariat. 07/07/2019. Siyabulela Duda

Ramaphosa’s stance is that there is a justifiable dispute between Gordhan and Mkhwebane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed an affidavit in support of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s bid to stop the implementation of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action following her report on the so-called South African Revenue Services “rogue unit.”

Ramaphosa’s affidavit to halt Mkhwebane’s remedial action is due to there being a “justifiable” dispute between Mkhwebane and Gordhan.

Gordhan has filed a court application with the Gauteng High Court to suspend and interdict the enforcement of the remedial orders by the public protector that Ramaphosa takes disciplinary action against Gordhan within 30 days of her report.

Ramaphosa maintains his support for Gordhan’s application is in good faith as the dispute could be resolved through the courts.

He said there are issues to be determined by the High Court regarding Gordhan’s review application as there remains a clear dispute between Mkhwebane and Gordhan. Both Mkhwebane and Gordhan are embroiled in another separate battle over an earlier report dealing with the early pension payout to former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

“In the circumstances, I respectfully submit that it would be premature for me to attempt to take appropriate disciplinary action against Minister Gordhan while the principle review application is still pending,” Ramaphosa said.

All issues are to be determined by the High Court in Gordhan’s principal review application.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

