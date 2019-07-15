ANC responds to Sizwe car rental lawsuit

A car rental company in Ekurhuleni is suing the ANC for more than R5.7 million, accusing the governing party of renting 595 cars and then failing to pay for them.

Isando-based Sizwe Car Rental has launched an application to have an order for judgment issued against Luthuli House at the High Court in Pretoria.

The ANC placed it on record that they have indeed received the summons last week and have engaged the plaintiff to seek an out of court settlement.

“To that end, both parties have agreed and we are currently in negotiations to settle the matter.”

Discussions between the party and the plaintiff continue as Sizwe Car Rental continues in their attempt to recoup outstanding debt for cars rented between August 2017 and July 2018, with many of the cars believed to be rented ahead of the Nasrec conference in December 2017. This was the conference which led to the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president.

