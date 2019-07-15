Former Aurora directors in court for environmental negligence, Grootvlei pillage

The nephew of former president Jacob Zuma, Khulubuse Zuma, and the grandson of the late president Nelson Mandela, Zondwa Mandela, are expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate’s Court again on Monday.

The former Aurora directors are in court for allegedly pillaging Grootvlei mine, which led to job losses and environmental damage in the form of uncontrolled acid mine drainage.

The drainage landed up in the Blesbokspruit, which drains into the Vaal River.

Zuma and Mandela, as well as fellow Aurora director Thulani Ngubane, face five counts relating to environmental and water transgressions at Grootvlei.

An earlier court appearance in May was postponed to allow the defence access to the docket and for the state to trace the fourth director, Rajah Alan Shah.

In this appearance, they were charged for transgressing the National Water Act but not treating underground water before releasing it into Blesbokspruit.

The directors could face up to five years in jail, a fine, or both.

In addition, alleged mismanagement and looting plagued Grootvlei mine, which led to 5,300 mineworkers being unemployed.

Zuma and Zondwa Mandela, through Aurora Empowerment Systems (Aurora), gained control of mines on the outskirts of Johannesburg that belonged to Pamodzi Gold in 2009.

Additional reporting by Sipho Mabena and Moneyweb

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

