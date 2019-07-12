Judgment expected in Duduzane Zuma culpable homicide trial

Judgment is expected on Friday in the trial of Duduzane Zuma, who faces a charge of culpable homicide, in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court.

The charge relates to a 2014 car crash that resulted in the death of Phumzile Dube. The Zimbabwean woman died after Zuma’s Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 highway in Johannesburg.

Dube was killed at the scene where three others were injured and later, Mashaba also passed away, in what has now been determined to have been caused by pre-existing conditions. This meant that one of the culpable homicide charges against Zuma were dropped.

Zuma’s lawyer, Mike Hellens, argued in March that his client was not driving negligently, but was, in fact, being cautious because of the heavy downpour.

However, the driver of the taxi Zuma’s car hit, Vusi Dlamini, said even though it was raining heavily, he could clearly see the road.

The 35-year-old accused is the son of former president Jacob Zuma.

