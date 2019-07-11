Theft charges against EFF MP withdrawn

The State has withdrawn laptop theft charges against Economic Freedom Fighters MP Nazier Paulsen. Paulsen was accused of stealing a laptop he used while he served in the Western Cape Legislature.

Taking to social media in celebration, Paulsen said: “Alhamdullilah, Allah SWT is there mainly for the persecuted and oppressed. The others must first give up their wicked ways, make taubat and reparations. Round 1 of the four-year saga involving an alleged laptop theft has been concluded. The State has permanently withdrawn the charges against me. But I’m a boxer mos so I’m gearing up for round 2, 3, 4 or as long as it takes.”

During his court appearance earlier this year, the EFF MP called the charge “rubbish”.

Paulsen told News24 he had served in the legislature from 2014 to 2015 and that he did not take back the laptop when he left.

The reason why he did not take back the laptop, Paulsen explained, was because he was travelling and had wanted to ensure that only his personal information had been removed from the laptop.

The EFF MP said though he did take the laptop back later, he was charged with theft nonetheless.

Paulsen said the charge was a political ploy, however, he was confident that it would not stick.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.