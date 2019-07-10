Forest High stabbing case postponed again

19-year-old Forest High School pupil Mohammed Mwela, who is accused of stabbing and killing fellow learner, 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court again on Wednesday.

The accused briefly appeared in Court 20 before the case was postponed to August 30 by Magistrate Lucas van der Schyff, reports Southern Courier.

The state is still waiting for DNA and postmortem results.

Mwela faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Before his appearance on July 10, the accused’s last appearance in court was on June 10 at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, where he was granted R5,000 bail.

He will be back in Court 20 at the end of August.

