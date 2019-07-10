Alleged wife killer Barkhuizen to face judgment

Judgment in the murder case of businessman George Barkhuizen, who allegedly killed his wife in a set-up hijacking for insurance purposes, will take place at the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Odette Barkhuizen was shot and killed on June 11, 2015, Comaro Chronicle reports.

It was thought at first to be a hijacking but a few hours later her vehicle was found close to her home, in Oakdene.

The case took a turn and her husband, George, became the prime suspect in the murder case and was arrested on September 8, 2015.

He first appeared in court on September 16, 2015, where his bail application was denied. He appeared in court again on October 29 and the case was postponed to November 23, 2015.

He appeared in court again on October 10, 2017, and the case has since been postponed more than once.

Closing arguments in the trial were heard on April 9, this year, in the South Gauteng High Court.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.