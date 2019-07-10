Catzavelos case postponed until August

Adam Catzavelos was back in the dock of the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning, where his case was postponed until August 29.

This will give the Gauteng director of public prosecutions a chance to make a decision on representations submitted relating to the case on July 5.

A crimen injuria charge was laid against Catzavelos by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego.

The businessman became instantly infamous last year after he was caught on video casually using the k-word while on holiday in Greece.

Catzavelos last appeared in court on June 13, when his case was postponed until July 10.

The Citizen reported in June that Catzavelos faces double the trouble since he could be facing prosecution in both South Africa and Greece.

Following his last court appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, his attorney, Lawley Shain, told the media that the businessman had received a letter from Greek authorities.

They were waiting for the letter to be translated to get a clear understanding of the charges the country may be bringing against him.

According to attorney Richard Chemaly, both Greece and SA have grounds to prosecute Catzavelos.

“Greece has hate speech laws on its statute books, specifically Law 4285/2014.

“The laws are more focused on avoiding incitement and physical racial hatred, but since the incident happened in Greece, it’s up to Greek local authorities to determine whether the actions warrant an attempt at prosecution,” said Chemaly.

He said the action of sending the video to South Africa despite being in a foreign country will likely be enough to establish jurisdiction for a SA court.

Following his appearance, Catzavelos apologised for his racist statement in a clip that was broadcast on eNCA.

“In my moment of madness I had last year, I’m completely embarrassed and utterly ashamed at what I did and what I said and I express my sympathy and sorrow to anyone I upset or whose dignity I harmed,” he said.

“I had no intention of doing any of that and I’m here to face my consequences and I’m really sorry about any harm that I may have caused anyone.”

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, Gcina Ntsaluba)

