Agrizzi, Mti, Gillingham’s R1.6 billion tenders case postponed

Whistleblower and former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi, alongside former correctional service chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, and former Bosasa executive Andries van Tonder, appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Crimes Court on Friday in connection with tenders worth R1.6 billion that were awarded by the correctional service department to Bosasa.

The matter has now been postponed until October 24.

The accused were previously granted bail with their passports withheld.

The matter was postponed to July 5 pending the outcome of the controversial facilities management company’s liquidation at the Supreme Court of Appeal. African Global Holdings, previously known as Bosasa, made an about turn in March on their decision to liquidate the entity following numerous disputes with liquidators.

Agrizzi, van Tonder, Gillingham, as well as Mti, are facing numerous counts violating the Public Finance Management Act and were arrested in February by the Hawks on allegations of corruption.

