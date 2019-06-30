Cato Manor murder suspect due in court

A 25-year-old suspect was on Friday arrested and charged on two cases of murder which were committed at Cato Manor, the police said.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the Cato Manor detective team had worked tirelessly when tracing the suspect who was wanted.

Zwane said the two murders were committed at Cato Manor during 2018 and 2019.

“The police officers were tracking his movements at Amaoti outside Inanda, however, he remained elusive. On Friday, the team of dedicated detectives held observation at Umngeni after their investigations revealed that he is working in that area. While conducting observation, the suspect was spotted.

“He attempted to flee when he realized that police were about to pounce on him. Whilst making a dash for freedom, police officers chased and arrested him. He is linked to two cases of murder. He is alleged to have killed people with bricks and sticks in two separate incidents after arguments at Cato Manor,” Zwane said.

The police spokesperson said in the last murder case which was reported on 1 January 2019, the victim was attacked by a group of people at Nsimbini. The victim was allegedly assaulted with sticks and bricks and died as a result of his injuries.

“A case of murder was opened at Cato Manor police station. Following a swift investigation, five suspects were arrested. The latest arrest brings the group rounded up to five,” Zwane said.

He said detectives are pleased with the results of their investigations.

“Citizens should realize that in a province where murders such as these are rampant, police will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book. Too many people lose their lives as a result of trivial arguments. We are appealing for people to control their tempers and not take the lives of others so lightly.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

